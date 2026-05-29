Mumbai Among Worst-Hit As IndiGo, Air India Cut Over 250 Daily Flights Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

Mumbai: India’s biggest airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express, are set to withdraw around 250 domestic flights daily starting June, with Mumbai emerging as one of the worst-hit cities as carriers grapple with soaring fuel prices and softening passenger demand.

The cuts, expected to continue through the summer months of June to August, are likely to impact both business and leisure travellers, especially during the peak holiday season when families traditionally travel across the country.

Reduced Flight Frequencies To Many Indian Cities

Mumbai, one of India’s busiest aviation hubs, will witness reduced flight frequencies on several major domestic routes including Jaipur, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna and Bhopal. Industry experts warn the move could result in crowded flights, limited seat availability and a fresh spike in airfares.

Details On Flight Cuts Announced

According to an India Today report, IndiGo, which currently operates around 2,200 flights daily, is reducing domestic capacity by nearly 5-7 per cent, translating into roughly 110 fewer flights every day. Air India will slash nearly 22 per cent of its domestic operations during June and July, reducing approximately 110 flights daily from its existing schedule of around 500 flights a day. Meanwhile, Air India Express is cutting close to 10 per cent of its domestic services, amounting to nearly 30-35 fewer flights daily.

The reduction in flights comes at a time when aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have sharply increased due to geopolitical tensions and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Fuel prices for domestic airline operations have reportedly risen by nearly 25 per cent over the past month, significantly increasing operational costs for airlines.