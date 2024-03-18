 Mumbai Metropolitan Region Accounts For 36% Of All TB Notifications In Maharashtra
The state recorded 2.27 lakh new cases between January 1 and December 31, 2023, compared to 2.36 lakh during the same period in 2022.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra reported a 3.68% drop in the number of TB notifications in 2023 compared to 2022, according to the central government’s Nikshay portal. The state recorded 2.27 lakh new cases between January 1 and December 31, 2023, compared to 2.36 lakh during the same period in 2022.

The highest number of cases was reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. At more than 82,000 cases, the region accounted for 36% of the new notifications. Pune district reported more than 17,000 notifications. The highest number of cases in the country was in Uttar Pradesh (6.29 lakh), while Maharashtra stood at 2.26 lakh.

Dr Sunita Golhait, joint director (TB), health services, Maharashtra, said the state had achieved last year’s new TB notification target (91%). Of the 2.27 lakh new cases notified, more than 90 knew of their HIV and diabetes status.

“Patients knowing HIV and diabetes statuses is vital for tailoring their treatment plans and ensuring they receive appropriate nutrition interventions. It allows healthcare providers to address potential complications and provide comprehensive care that considers their specific health needs,” she said.

According to Dr Golhait, the state also ensured that up to 68% of children below five years who are vulnerable or exposed to TB infection are on TB prevention treatment. “Early intervention and preventive measures are crucial in mitigating the risk of TB transmission and protecting the most vulnerable populations,” she said.

While TB remains a challenge, multiple drug-resistant (MDR) TB continues to be a threat. The state saw 6,998 MDR TB cases between January and September 2023.

Ganesh Acharya, TB rights advocate and survivor, said access to routine medications is essential for maintaining continuity of care and managing chronic conditions effectively. “It's important to address any logistical issues promptly to ensure patients have reliable access to their medications and can adhere to their treatment plans without interruption,” he said.

CASES NOTIFIED

2023
2,27,356

2022

2,36,050

2021

1,98,629

