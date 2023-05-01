Mumbai: Metro One’s customer care now on WhatsApp | PTI/File

Mumbai: Starting from Monday, customer care of Mumbai Metro One operating between Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar will also be available on WhatsApp.

In view of providing service to Mumbaikars, on Maharashtra Day Mumbai Metro One dedicated a quick response customer care service through WhatsApp.

This service will be in addition to the existing channels in place to service queries and complaints of the commuters. The existing modes are customer care desks at all the metro stations, call centre (022-30310900), email (customercare@reliancemumbaimetro.com) and social media.

The operators of the metro link in a statement have assured that the commuters will be able to get faster response in terms of immediate acknowledgement from Mumbai Metro One when reached via WhatsApp.

The queries and complaints can be messaged to 9930310900 to get a redressal. For ease of commuters, Mumbai Metro One has arranged to place QR codes at all customer care counters at the stations for easy scanning to reach Mumbai Metro One WhatsApp page.

“This new channel aims to improve the overall customer experience by providing a platform for immediate and personalised support. Here commuters can send their queries and receive quick assistance,” the statement read.

On sending a query, commuters will immediately receive a response from Mumbai Metro One confirming receipt of the query.

If query information is inadequate, then Mumbai Metro One representative will respond back seeking additional information. Based on information provided on the query, commuters will be contacted by Mumbai Metro One call centre for further assistance and proper resolution of query.

This facility will be actively available between 6:30 am and 10:30 pm and Mumbai Metro One will provide resolution of all queries within 72 hours of receipt.

Read Also Mumbai Metro authorities provide 1st special concession cards to beneficiaries as per CM Eknath...