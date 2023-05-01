Mumbai Metro authorities provide 1st special concession cards to beneficiaries as per CM Eknath Shinde's announcement

By: Ateeq Shaikh | May 01, 2023

On May 1, beneficiaries as stated by the Maharashtra government were handed over special concession cards to use the metro services in Mumbai.

S V R Srinivas, Chairman & Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited provided the first special concession cards to senior citizens, differently abled and students.

CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced 25% concession in the fares of Mumbai Metro trains w.e.f. May 1. Notably, May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

