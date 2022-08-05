Mumbai Metro One to extend services till midnight | PTI

With the improvement in ridership, Mumbai Metro One which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova started to normalize services step by step. In the latest developments, from 6th August 2022, Mumbai Metro One will extend services till 12 midnight. The last service from Versova towards Ghatkopar will be at 11:19 pm and the last train from Ghatkopar will be at 11:44 pm to reach Versova at 12:07 am. With this, the new timing at night matches pre-Covid operational timing.

Earlier measures like the opening of gates, and an increase in operational hours were taken.

On weekdays Mumbai Metro One will increase daily trips to 356 from the current 326; 30 trips additional. Mumbai Metro One will also improve train frequencies on all days. Now, on weekdays trains will be available below 4 minutes during peak hours.

During the pandemic, R-Infra-led Mumbai Metro One remained non-operational for 211 days (22-Mar-2020 to 18-Oct-2020). The Metro services resumed in October 2020 with a weekday ridership of around 23,000 and grew to 100,000 within 3 months. However, the 2nd & 3rd wave kept impacting ridership growth. After the removal of all travel restrictions from 1st April 2022, ridership started to improve on a continuous basis.

From the beginning of April 2022, weekday ridership started improving and weekday ridership of April 2022 was around 250,000. Whereas in the month of July 2022, Mumbai Metro One carried more than 80 Lacs commuters and the current weekday ridership is around 3,25,000.

