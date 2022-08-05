e-Paper Get App

Mumbai Metro One to extend services till midnight

Earlier measures like the opening of gates, and an increase in operational hours were taken.

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro One to extend services till midnight | PTI

With the improvement in ridership, Mumbai Metro One which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova started to normalize services step by step. In the latest developments, from 6th August 2022, Mumbai Metro One will extend services till 12 midnight. The last service from Versova towards Ghatkopar will be at 11:19 pm and the last train from Ghatkopar will be at 11:44 pm to reach Versova at 12:07 am. With this, the new timing at night matches pre-Covid operational timing.

Earlier measures like the opening of gates, and an increase in operational hours were taken.

On weekdays Mumbai Metro One will increase daily trips to 356 from the current 326; 30 trips additional. Mumbai Metro One will also improve train frequencies on all days. Now, on weekdays trains will be available below 4 minutes during peak hours.

During the pandemic, R-Infra-led Mumbai Metro One remained non-operational for 211 days (22-Mar-2020 to 18-Oct-2020). The Metro services resumed in October 2020 with a weekday ridership of around 23,000 and grew to 100,000 within 3 months. However, the 2nd & 3rd wave kept impacting ridership growth. After the removal of all travel restrictions from 1st April 2022, ridership started to improve on a continuous basis.

From the beginning of April 2022, weekday ridership started improving and weekday ridership of April 2022 was around 250,000. Whereas in the month of July 2022, Mumbai Metro One carried more than 80 Lacs commuters and the current weekday ridership is around 3,25,000.

Read Also
BEST in Mumbai hires a second female bus driver
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro One to extend services till midnight

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One to extend services till midnight

Mumbai Metro One to extend services till midnight

Reservation in mines allotment in Rajasthan now: Minister of Mines Pramod Jain Bhaya

Reservation in mines allotment in Rajasthan now: Minister of Mines Pramod Jain Bhaya

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bajrang Punia defends men's 65kg gold, Anshu Malik bags silver on 21st...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bajrang Punia defends men's 65kg gold, Anshu Malik bags silver on 21st...

Affordable segment of real estate to face heat of repo rate hike

Affordable segment of real estate to face heat of repo rate hike

CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis to be in Delhi on Saturday, Sunday

CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis to be in Delhi on Saturday, Sunday