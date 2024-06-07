Mumbai 'Metro One' To Complete 10 Successful Years Of Seamless Travel On June 8; Carried 970 Million Commuters Till Date | Representative image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s first metro line, Mumbai Metro One, which was flagged off on June 8, 2014, will be completing 10 years of operations on Saturday. It has carried 970 million commuters till date with a service delivery rate of more than 99%.

Within a span of 10 years of operation, Mumbai Metro One has proven to be a case study in metro networks by setting various benchmarks in the industry. Entering the MRTS space largely managed by public sector organizations, Mumbai Metro One, India’s first PPP metro rail project, has set many important benchmarks for the industry.

These include:

First metro to launch Mobile QR ticketing in India (Nov 17, 2017)

India’s first metro line with Solar roofs (Nov 1, 2017)

India’s first loyalty program in MRTS, “Metro Rewards” (Dec 28, 2018)

India’s first metro to offer “Unlimited Trip Pass” (Jan 23, 2020)

India’s first metro to offer “WhatsApp e-Ticket” (April 15, 2022)

Being city's first metro, the operator has successfully imbibed the metro culture among commuters and educated people about the metro system's functioning. MMMOCL has been aptly reciprocated by Mumbaikars, who have shown their love, support, appreciation, and sense of belonging on various platforms.

Mumbai Metro One has been the preferred mode of transportation for Mumbaikars which is evident from its remarkable ridership achievements.

Mumbai Metro One has delivered 11 lakh trips with more than 99% punctuality. Rain or shine, Mumbai Metro One has always been a savior for Mumbaikars. In these 10 years of operations, 16 trains of Mumbai Metro One have delivered nearly 12.6 crore km of journeys, which is around 7.9 lakh km per train.

Mumbai Metro One has also made several improvements for commuter convenience, such as creating additional ticket counters, security checkpoints and AFC access points at several stations, installing an additional 32 AFC gates and upgrading existing gates with new scanners and readers, adding one more escalator at the busy Saki Naka station, shortening the link to Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations via new FOB connections, besides poviding seamless connections with new metro Lines (2A & 7).

Mumbai Metro One has received various awards and recognitions within the industry for best-in-class metro services over the years. Some recent recognitions include the “Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction Award” from MoHUA, GOI (2021), the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2022), ISO 9001:2015 Certification (2023), and the Gold Award for Excellence in Innovation Technology from INFHRA (2024).

Currently, Mumbai Metro One carries around 4.5 Lakhs commuters on weekdays by operating 418 trips daily, with service frequency at approximately 3.5 minutes during peak hours and seven minutes during off-peak hours.

“We are extremely happy to reach the milestone of providing a delightful customer experience to 970 million commuters in the last 10 years of our journey. We appreciate the overwhelming affection provided to us by Mumbaikars, who helped us become a lifeline in the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. We are thankful to the people of Mumbai who have always reciprocated our gesture and kept our spirits high. With a tremendous focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation, and customer centricity, Mumbai Metro One has transformed the way the city commutes. This extraordinary accomplishment is a result of world-class services, a customer-centric experience, and flawless operational excellence," Mumbai Metro One said in a statement.

Shyam Jha, resident of Thane who works in Andheri, said that ever since the metro services started, his daily commute has become easy. "Imagine starting from Thane, changing the local at Dadar to go to Andheri and repeat the same in the evening vice versa. It was not only time consuming, but also energy consuming. Added to that was the mad crowd. However, now I start from Thane, get down at Ghatkopar and take a metro to reach my office in time. Life has become very easy and less stressful. Thanks to Mumbai Metro One for starting the service and congratulations for completing 10 years."

"Mumbai Metro has made my daily commute much faster and more comfortable. I'm glad to see it completing 10 years of service," said a Malad resident.

Year Ridership

2014 2.75 Lakhs

2015 2.85 Lakhs

2016 3.35 Lakhs

2017 3.80 Lakhs

2018 4.30 Lakhs

2019 4.50 Lakhs

2020 0.72 Lakhs*

2021 1.35 Lakhs*

2022 3.50 Lakhs*

2023 4.50 Lakhs

*Services restricted by COVID-19 restrictions