Mumbai Metro One: Over 3 lakh WhatsApp e-Tickets sold in last 25 days

With an aim to encourage use of E-tickets the Reliance Infra led Mumbai Metro One that runs between Versova and Ghatkopar started issuing tickets on Whatsapp. Following which, over three lakh WhatsApp e-Tickets sold out in last 25 days according to the Metro authority. In fact, the sale of WhatsApp eTicket has gone up from 2,000 which was launch day to nearly 20,000 as on today.

According to the Mumbai Metro One Authority, at present commuters who buy ticket from counters at any respective station can get the ticket via WhatsApp on their smart phone. However, it has not completely discontinued giving paper tickets considering rarest of occasion wherein the commuters may not have a WhatsApp provision. Meanwhile, it is also planning to bring in advance technology so that general tickets can be bought through phone itself and commuters need not be required to walk till the ticket counter in coming days. The work is under progress said the authority.

To travel on Mumbai Metro One, the tickets prices are as follows: 0-2 km (Rs 10), 2-5 km (Rs 20), 5-8 km (Rs 30) and 8+km (Rs 40)

Currently, the ridership post Covid-19 relaxation in restrictions on weekday recorded is nearly 2.60 Lacs. Whereas the monthly ridership was 65 Lacs in April and ridership this month till date touched 21 Lacs.

The Mumbai Metro One operates 300 trips per day - 300 on weekdays. While gap between two train trips - Headway is of 4 minutes during peak hours and 6-10 minutes during off-peak hours. It is the first metro line started in Mumbai that caters the crucial commercial belt near Marol Maroshi and Saki Naka, Andheri among others having connectivity from Central Railway at Ghatkopar Station and Western Railways at Andhero station.

With the operation of upcoming Metro Line 2A&7 that passes from Western Express Highway and Link Road which jas been partially opened to the Public From April 2 this year, is further expected to increase ridership and seamless connectivity with the merger of three metro lines.

ALSO READ Mumbai local trains to run faster as Indian Railways remove permanent speed restrictions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:24 PM IST