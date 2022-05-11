Mumbai local trains to run faster as Indian Railways remove permanent speed restrictions

Indian Railways'Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to enhance and increase the speed in train operations in certain sections after completing the work of permanent diversion between Vangaon - Dahanu Road, reported Mint.

With a view to enhance the safety and increase speed in train operations, Western Railway successfully completed the work of Permanent Diversion between Vangaon - Dahanu Road by operating a 8 hours Mega Traffic Block on Sunday, 8th May, 2022.

Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the existing tracks, the EMU locals had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph on this section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in yet another boost to infrastructure upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the work of opening of permanent diversion was successfully undertaken between Vangaon - Dahanu Road on DOWN line in the Virar – Surat section.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:26 PM IST