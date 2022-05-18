Mumbai Metro One meets its 15% of power demand from solar panels

Under the go green go clean initiative, the Mumbai Metro One installed 8,987 solar panels in partnership and the energy produced is utilized for lighting, air-conditioning, lifts, escalators, pumps, etc. This has helped reduce carbon emissions by 18,000 tons till date.

According to the Mumbai Metro One, the solar energy is one of the safe, inexpensive and eco-friendly sources of energy. In fact, the rooftop solar panels require very less maintenance and they come with a long service life of 25 years.

This project got commissioned at all 12 stations in 2017 and at the depot in 2018. Since then, it has generated around 20 million units of electricity valued at Rs 20 crores. The monthly requirement of electricity is around 24 lakh units of which 4 lakh is met through solar. Meaning, Mumbai Metro One meets its 15 per cent out of total power consumption requirement from solar, it explained.

Furthermore, it stated that the cost associated with generation of solar energy is around half of normal electricity cost. It started the initiative in partnership model and same can be followed by the new upcoming metro lines that MMRDA is constructing or by big housing societies having roof space.

Due to this project, the Mumbai Metro One's net saving is of around Rs. 2 crore per annum. In addition, over past 5 years it has undertaken many power saving measures like changing of light systems into LED from conventional, putting escalators on sleep mode, installation of automatic timers, sensitise/educate staff to switch off power when not required, etc. Implementation of these measures have resulted in additional saving of electricity worth Rs. 1.1 Cr per annum.

Out of 400,000 units of solar energy generated by the Mumbai Metro One; 330,000 units are generated from 12 stations and 70,000 units from depot rooftops.

Interestingly, the solar panels installed at Metro One generates 4 lakh units monthly. The production of this much solar energy is equivalent to the normal requirement of 4,000 household; considering they use 100 units per month.

The Mumbai Metro is the first metro line that was commissioned in 2014. This particular lime runs between Versova and Ghatkopar. This metro line witnesses 2.60 Lacs weekday ridership. Whereas the monthly ridership was 65 Lakhs (April).

Currently per day - 300 trips are made on weekdays. The gap between two train trips - is of 4 minutes during peak hours and 6-10 minutes during off-peak hours.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:55 PM IST