Mumbai: Metro One launches Paper QR ticket from today

To ensure smooth and easy ticketing system, at all 12 stations of Metro One at least one machine issuing Paper QR tickets will be made available. And since Ghatkopar and Andheri see higher footfall there will be three machines each. A total of 25 machines will be made available in the initial stage.

Additionally, the Paper QR tickets will enable issuing the tickets two times faster, claims the Metro One. That means, on a ticket counter, earlier if 6 customers are issued the plastic tokens now with the implementation of paper QR tickets, 12 customers will be issued the tickets in the same time which was required earlier.

The Metro One spokesperson said, “We are happy to be the first public transport system in Mumbai to launch Paper QR Ticket which enables ticketing transactions which are two times faster. We also endeavour to reduce the use of plastics and this is another step in line with our green initiatives."

The introduction of Paper QR tickets will be carried out gradually and by March-end the operator aims to completely discontinue the usage of plastic made token tickets.

Interestingly, to make the initiative successful the Metro One in-house technical team conducted trials over the last six months to avoid any technical glitches during the implementation phase.

The operators will also be trying out the monetisation aspect by printing advertisements on the empty space of the tickets. Once the Paper QR tickets are used extensively, based on its result the interested advertisers will be called and whoever quotes impressive price will be given the space for doing advertisement.

Currently, Metro One makes approximately Rs 40 crore non-fare box revenue annually, which includes station branding, renting out retail outlets, brand promotions, etc. Moreover, the non-fare box revenue increases every year.