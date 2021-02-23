Mumbai Metro One launches 'Be Responsibile, Be Safe' campaign to urge commuters to follow COVID-19 norms

The Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) that operates between Ghatkopar and Versova has initiated "be responsible, be safe" campaign starting from Tuesday onwards. Under this campaign it is urging the commuters to follow Covid-19 prevention norms for their own safety and for the safety of fellow commuters.
According to MMOPL, it is acting more stringently ensuring that all commuters follow the rules of wearing mask at all time. The metro authority has also increased patrolling inside trains to check the same. Following the recent increase in fresh/active cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai reportedly.
Moreover, the MMOPL has been broadcasting announcements and displaying messages to wear masks at all times while travelling. Besides, if any commuter found flouting these norms is counseled. If a commuter still refuses to fall in line and doesn't wear a mask, then they are fined with Rs 200 under Section 59 of The Metro Railways Operations and Maintenance Act, the issued statement stated.
The MMOPL spokesperson commented, "Our objective is primarily to advise and counsel erring commuters to follow laid down norms for everyone’s safety and this is being done with a positive attitude rather than to punish people."
The Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One has seen steady increase in ridership since its services were opened to all on October 19, 2020 by following strict safety protocols.
On February 8, 2021, it had recorded ridership of more than one lakh which is more than 350 per cent of its weekday ridership of October 2020. In order to meet the rising demand in ridership, the services have been increased to 256 from 240 on weekdays. Also, to ease commute, railway FOBs were made accessible to metro commuters along with opening of new gates at Andheri connecting directly to Andheri (W). Additionally, both ends of Saki Naka, Marol Naka, Chakala / JB Nagar and WEH Metro Stations were also opened.
Currently, the Metro services are available with first train from Versova at 6.50 am and last train from Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm with stations opening 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train of the station.