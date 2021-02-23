Mumbai Metro One launches 'Be Responsibile, Be Safe' campaign to urge commuters to follow COVID-19 norms

The Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) that operates between Ghatkopar and Versova has initiated "be responsible, be safe" campaign starting from Tuesday onwards. Under this campaign it is urging the commuters to follow Covid-19 prevention norms for their own safety and for the safety of fellow commuters.

According to MMOPL, it is acting more stringently ensuring that all commuters follow the rules of wearing mask at all time. The metro authority has also increased patrolling inside trains to check the same. Following the recent increase in fresh/active cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai reportedly.



Moreover, the MMOPL has been broadcasting announcements and displaying messages to wear masks at all times while travelling. Besides, if any commuter found flouting these norms is counseled. If a commuter still refuses to fall in line and doesn't wear a mask, then they are fined with Rs 200 under Section 59 of The Metro Railways Operations and Maintenance Act, the issued statement stated.