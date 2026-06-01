Mumbai Metro One Completes Extensive Rail Grinding Exercise In 19 Days To Improve Track Reliability | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One has completed rail grinding work across its corridor in 19 days as part of track maintenance activities aimed at improving track conditions and train operations.

According to information shared by Mumbai Metro One, the rail grinding exercise was carried out while maintaining regular train services throughout the period. The work involved restoring the rail surface through a specialised maintenance process designed to improve the condition of railway tracks.

As part of the exercise, a total of 1,623 metres of rail grinding was completed in a single night. The work was executed in accordance with the norms prescribed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Rail grinding is a maintenance practice in which specialised machines grind the top surface of railway tracks to restore their original conical shape. The process is undertaken to address wear on rail surfaces and maintain track geometry.

According to Mumbai Metro One, the activity is intended to restore rail surfaces, reduce noise and vibration levels, and improve the overall condition of the tracks. The maintenance work was carried out without disrupting daily metro operations.

Mumbai Metro One also stated that the completion of the rail grinding work is expected to contribute to smoother train movement, track reliability and commuter comfort. The metro operator further acknowledged technical collaboration received from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) during the execution of the project.

The rail grinding exercise forms part of routine railway infrastructure maintenance undertaken to preserve track quality and support continued operations on the metro corridor.

The Mumbai Metro 1 collidor is set to complete 12 years of operation this June 8th. The Mumbai Metro 1 had started operations on June 8th 2014 and has since become a lifeline for the city.

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