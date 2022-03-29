Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 to be inaugurated on April 2 by CM Uddhav Thackeray

The much-awaited Mumbai Metro 7 and Metro 2A metro trains will be inaugurated on April 2, which is Gudipadva day, by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reports from ABP Majha stated.

Both lines are fully elevated and Metro 2A, running from Dahisar west to D.N. Nagar (Andheri west), and Metro 7, from Dahisar east to Andheri east, would immensely benefit the people in the north-western suburbs.

The MMRDA is understood to have secured the final nod of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety after complying with all the requirements for the project which has crossed several tentative deadlines since October 2021 for launching commercial operations.

Metro 7 is 33.50 km long with 29 stations when fully completed and Metro 2A will be 18 km long with 17 stations en route.

Running parallel to the Western Express Highway, the Western Railway suburban section, the S. V. Road and the Link Road, the two new Metro Lines are intended to reduce road congestion and overcrowding in the local trains by up to one-third.

The development comes nearly 10 months after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, flagged off the trial runs of these two lines last May.

The first elevated 11.4 km long corridor, Mumbai Metro One Blue Line 1, was inaugurated on June 8, 2014, connecting Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:58 AM IST