 Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

This new initiative allows commuters to simply tap and travel between Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk using these contactless cards, enhancing the daily transit experience with a fast, secure, cashless solution and avoiding long queue at the Ticket Counters.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC), in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and State Bank of India (SBI), has launched the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on Mumbai Metro Line 3 on Tuesday June 10th, at the hands of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

This new initiative allows commuters to simply tap and travel between Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk using these contactless cards, enhancing the daily transit experience with a fast, secure, cashless solution and avoiding long queue at the Ticket Counters.

"The integration of NCMC card with Mumbai Metro Line 3 marks a significant milestone. As the city's first fully underground metro corridor, Line 3 is designed with future-ready infrastructure-and this seamless contactless payment solution is a vital part of that vision. We are pleased to partner so to enable a unified, convenient travel experience for Mumbaikars and support the Government of India's National Common Mobility Card initiative," said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Unveils National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)...
article-image

Commuters can now use the same NCMC card across Metro Line 3, Metro Line 2A & 7, and Metro Line 1, ensuring a unified and convenient travel experience. Additionally, NCMC cards issued by other Metro lines and transport operators like Chalo Bus are fully compatible and can be used at any Metro Line 3 station.

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Existing users of NCMC card can continue using their cards, while new users can obtain the NCMC Card at any station from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk stations of Line 3 and partnered SBI branches. These cards are available free of cost, with a mandatory top-up of a minimum Rs 100 and up to Rs 2000 for travel use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help