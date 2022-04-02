Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train project

At the launch of two new Metro rail corridors, Shiv Sena drew their swords against BJP. On April 2, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioned the benefits of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project and rather focused on the need for Mumbai-Nagpur Bullet Train.

After flagging off the Metro lines of Dhanukarwadi-Dahisar Metro-2A and Dahisar-Aarey Metro-7; CM Thackeray and other dignitaries arrived at St Pius ground for the function. Here during his speech, Thackeray slammed the Centre for causing hurdles in different infrastructure projects.

Thackeray stated that the Centre isn't providing land for Kanjurmarg depot, Mahul pumping station. And on the other hand Centre is asking for land at Bandra Kurla Complex and Railway land for Dharavi Redevelopment project.

Taking a dig at bullet train project, CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “They (the Centre) are asking for land worth crores in BKC where we had planned International Finance and Services Centre (IFSC). What use is Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project for Mumbaikars? Instead the citizens of Mumbai would have benefited had the route planned between Mumbai and Nagpur.”

Earlier this March Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve slammed Maharashtra government for various projects that needed state clearances. BJP leader Raosaheb Danve claimed that the state government hasn't paid their contribution of more than Rs 5600 crore which includes the Seawood-Belapur-Uran rail line, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project among other projects.

The issue on Dharavi redevelopment is that the Indian Railways is supposed to allot land at Matunga Road and Mahim for Dharavi redevelopment. However the state and Centre are fighting over land allocation and funding as well.

Slamming the BJP for making attempts to take credit for the Metro lines, CM Thackeray on April 2 added, “They have to answer reasons for not providing land for Metro 3 depot at Kanjurmarg by the centre? Same is the case with Dharavi redevelopment project and Mahul pumping station which too are stuck".

Other leaders claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi hasn't caused damage to the environment unlike their predecessor who hacked trees in Aarey for the depot.

Thackeray said that they cut the trees in Aarey so that credit can be taken for executing the Metro 3 project. In mid-February Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed for earlier completion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Line.

However at the same time the National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited cancelled tenders for construction of tunnels between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata and BKC underground station. The BKC is the starting point of this 508-km long high-speed rail line and the tunnels till Shilphata will be more than 21-km-long.

Land acquisition has been a big issue for this project, especially in Maharashtra. As of now, 68 per cent of the land has been acquired in the state; as against this, in Gujarat more than 98 per cent of the land has been acquired. Out of the total 508 km length of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, 348 km lies in Gujarat, 4 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the balance 156 km is in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Court grants bail to man accused of cloning ATM cards

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:48 PM IST