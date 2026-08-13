Mumbai Metro Construction Crane Breaks Down At Juhu Circle, Triggers Massive Traffic Backlog - Video |

Mumbai: A heavy crane deployed for the construction of the Metro broke down in the early morning hours on Thursday at Juhu Circle. The breakdown has led to a massive traffic backlog on the stretch in Andheri West. However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) engineer who was present at the site has assured that traffic on the stretch will soon be restored.

Vehicles line up amid breakdown

Visuals of the incident have gone viral on the internet, with several vehicles seen lined up on one side of the lane due to the ongoing work to remove the broken crane.

According to The Indian Express report, the breakdown came after a night of installing girders for the Metro 2B project. With the crane blocking part of the road, the northbound carriageway had been converted into a two-way road, sharply reducing the available road space. Traffic queues stretched for nearly 2 km on either side, with congestion spilling over into surrounding areas.

Spare part called for crane

The reports further state that the crane had malfunctioned and a spare part had been called for to restore it and move the equipment. It also indicates that the removal of the crane would be done soon.

Mumbai Police alerts commuters

Moreover, the Mumbai Traffic Police, taking to its X account, has alerted commuters to avoid travelling on the stretch. It said, “Avoid the route towards Juhu Circle (D.N. Nagar) due to crane breakdown.”

क्रेन बंद असल्यामुळे जुहू सर्कल (डी.एन नगर) येथे जाणारा मार्गाचा वापर करू नका.

Avoid the route towards Juhu Circle (D.N.Nagar) Due To Crane Breakdown.

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 13, 2026

No casualties or injuries reported

Following the incident, however, no casualties or injuries were reported. Meanwhile, parts of the crane had been removed by 1:30 pm, allowing one lane of the southbound carriageway on Cosmopolitan Education Society Road to reopen.

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