Mumbai Metro 9 Now Open For Public! 1st Passenger On Red Line Calls It 'Historic Moment' For Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar - VIDEO |

Mumbai: The long-awaited 'Red Revolution' has officially arrived in the Mira-Bhayandar region. On April 7, 2026, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) inaugurated the first phase of Metro Line 9, stretching from Dahisar East to Kashigaon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the high-profile inauguration yesterday.

The opening marks a historic milestone for the northern suburbs, providing a high-speed, air-conditioned alternative to the infamously congested Western Express Highway and the perennial struggle of boarding overcrowded suburban local trains. Metro services for the public began early morning on Wednesday, April 8.

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First Passenger Shares Thoughts On New Metro

The atmosphere at the newly built Kashigaon station was electric as Girish Bawaskar, a resident of Mira Road, etched his name into the city's transport history. Carrying a digital ticket on his smartphone, Bawaskar became the very first passenger to travel from the Kashigaon terminus.

"This is an emotional and historic moment for me," Bawaskar shared, standing before the modern turnstiles. "I wanted to capture this experience of being the first to use this service. It represents a dream turning into reality through incredible teamwork," he added. His journey toward Dahisar signifies the end of a decade-long wait for the residents of the Mira-Bhayandar belt.

The newly operational 5-kilometre elevated stretch includes four key stations: Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon. This segment functions as a seamless extension of the existing Red Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East).

Commuters can now travel directly from Kashigaon to Gundavali in Andheri without the need to switch trains, effectively shrinking the distance between the far-flung northern suburbs and the city’s commercial hubs. For those heading toward the western coast, a quick interchange at Dahisar East provides access to Line 2A.

While Phase 1 is now open to the public, work continues on the remaining 8.5 kilometres of the corridor, which will eventually extend to the Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar. With a projected daily ridership of over 11 lakh by 2031, Metro Line 9 is set to fundamentally reshape how lakhs of Mumbaikars commute, proving that the city's 'reboot' is well and truly on track.

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