Mumbai Metro 7: Aarey Station Commuters Get Oberoi Garden City FOB Access After 18-Month Delay Following MLA Ravindra Waikar's Intervention

The newly accessible pedestrian bridge and staircase will improve connectivity between Aarey Metro Station and surrounding residential and commercial areas | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Commuters using Oberoi Garden City (Aarey) Metro Station on the Andheri–Dahisar Metro Line 7 can now access a pedestrian bridge and staircase on the Oberoi Garden City premises, following an intervention by local MLA Ravindra Waikar. The access route had remained closed to the public as the staircase descended onto the developer's private property.

According to Waikar, commuters alighting at the station in Goregaon East had been compelled to cross the road to reach nearby residential and commercial areas, putting their safety at risk.

He alleged that although the developer had constructed a pedestrian bridge connecting the metro station to its commercial building, the staircase approved for public access towards the service road near Padmawati Road and Mohan Gokhale Road had not been built for nearly 18 months.

ऑबेरॉय गार्डन सिटी (आरे) मेट्रो स्टेशन-७ वर सर्वसामान्य प्रवाशांच्या सुरक्षेसाठी माझी कडक भूमिका! अंधेरी ते दहिसर मेट्रो ७ मार्गावरील गोरेगाव (पूर्व) येथील ऑबेरॉय गार्डन सिटी (आरे) मेट्रो स्टेशनवरून उतरणाऱ्या प्रवाशांना रस्ता ओलांडताना जीव मुठीत धरून जावे लागत होते. या ठिकाणी ऑबेरॉय विकासकाने स्वतःच्या व्यावसायिक इमारतीसाठी (मॉर्गन स्टेनली) मेट्रो स्टेशनला जोडून पादचारी पूल व जिना खाजगी जागेत उतरवला होता. परंतु, सर्वसामान्य जनतेसाठी पद्मावत रोड आणि मोहन गोखले रोड बाजूच्या सर्विस रोडवर मंजूर असलेला जिना गेल्या दीड वर्षांपासून विकासकाने बांधून दिला नव्हता. या गंभीर समस्येवर मी एम.एम.आर.डी.ए. (MMRDA) आणि पालिकेच्या अधिकाऱ्यांसोबत दोनदा प्रत्यक्ष स्थळ पाहणी केली होती. “जोपर्यंत सर्वसामान्य जनतेसाठी मंजूर केलेला जिना विकासक बांधून देत नाही, तोपर्यंत विकासकाचा खाजगी मार्ग खुला करू देणार नाही,” अशी ठाम आणि कडक भूमिका मी घेतली. माझ्या या भूमिकेनंतर अखेर विकासक नमला. महापालिका पी-दक्षिण विभागाचे सहाय्यक आयुक्त श्री. अनिरुद्ध कुलकर्णी, विकासक श्री. विकास ऑबेरॉय आणि इतर अधिकाऱ्यांसोबत घेतलेल्या संयुक्त बैठकीत विकासकाने नवीन जिना पूर्ण होईपर्यंत स्वतःच्या खाजगी जागेतील जिन्यावरून सर्वसामान्य प्रवाशांना ये-जा करण्याची मुभा दिली आणि तसे अधिकृत लेखी आश्वासनही दिले. त्यानुसार आज, सोमवार दिनांक ०९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ११.३० वाजता या पुलाचे उद्घाटन आणि सर्वसामान्यांसाठी नवीन बांधल्या जाणाऱ्या विस्तारित पुलाचे भूमिपूजन माझ्या हस्ते व विकासक श्री. विकास ऑबेरॉय यांच्या उपस्थितीत पार पडले. या सोहळ्यास सौ. मनिषा वायकर, विभागप्रमुख स्वप्नील टेंबवलकर, नगरसेविका वर्षा टेंबवलकर, ॲड. दीप्ती वायकर पोटनीस, मुलगी ॲड. प्राजक्ता वायकर महाले, शाखाप्रमुख बाळकृष्ण जोशी, सौ. क्षमा काळसेकर, माजी नगरसेविका रेखा रामवंशी, पूजा शिंदे, जनार्दन चव्हाण, बंटी पोमेंडकर, बाबू खोत, अमर बुधकर तसेच परिसरातील सर्व महिला-पुरुष पदाधिकारी आणि शिवसैनिक मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होते. या नवीन सुविधेमुळे गोरेगाव (पूर्व) परिसरातील दूधसागर वसाहत, साईबाबा कॉम्प्लेक्स, ऑबेरॉय गार्डन सिटी, नवभारतीय सहयोग सोसायटी, गोकुळधाम परिसर, दूरदर्शन सोसायटी, यशोधाम सोसायटी, रामनगर, नित्यानंद नगर, अमृतवन कॉलनी आणि आरे कॉलनीतील सर्व प्रवाशांचा प्रवास आता अधिक सुरक्षित, सुलभ आणि सोयीस्कर होणार आहे. @mieknathshinde @DrSEShinde @LokSabhaSectt #RavindraWaikar #Goregaon #Metro7 #AareyMetroStation #PublicSafety — Ravindra Waikar (@RavindraWaikar) November 9, 2026

अंधेरी ते दहिसर मेट्रो ७ मार्गावरील गोरेगाव (पूर्व) येथील ऑबेरॉय गार्डन सिटी (आरे) मेट्रो स्टेशनवरून उतरणाऱ्या प्रवाशांना रस्ता ओलांडताना जीव मुठीत धरून जावे लागत होते. या ठिकाणी ऑबेरॉय विकासकाने स्वतःच्या व्यावसायिक इमारतीसाठी (मॉर्गन स्टेनली) मेट्रो स्टेशनला जोडून पादचारी पूल व जिना खाजगी जागेत उतरवला होता. परंतु, सर्वसामान्य जनतेसाठी पद्मावत रोड आणि मोहन गोखले रोड बाजूच्या सर्विस रोडवर मंजूर असलेला जिना गेल्या दीड वर्षांपासून विकासकाने बांधून दिला नव्हता. या गंभीर समस्येवर मी एम.एम.आर.डी.ए. (MMRDA) आणि पालिकेच्या अधिकाऱ्यांसोबत दोनदा प्रत्यक्ष स्थळ पाहणी केली होती. "जोपर्यंत सर्वसामान्य जनतेसाठी मंजूर केलेला जिना विकासक बांधून देत नाही, तोपर्यंत विकासकाचा खाजगी मार्ग खुला करू देणार नाही," अशी ठाम आणि कडक भूमिका मी घेतली. माझ्या या भूमिकेनंतर अखेर विकासक नमला. महापालिका पी-दक्षिण विभागाचे सहाय्यक आयुक्त श्री. अनिरुद्ध कुलकर्णी, विकासक श्री. विकास ऑबेरॉय आणि इतर अधिकाऱ्यांसोबत घेतलेल्या संयुक्त बैठकीत विकासकाने नवीन जिना पूर्ण होईपर्यंत स्वतःच्या खाजगी जागेतील जिन्यावरून सर्वसामान्य प्रवाशांना ये-जा करण्याची मुभा दिली आणि तसे अधिकृत लेखी आश्वासनही दिले. त्यानुसार आज, सोमवार दिनांक ०९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ११.३० वाजता या पुलाचे उद्घाटन आणि सर्वसामान्यांसाठी नवीन बांधल्या जाणाऱ्या विस्तारित पुलाचे भूमिपूजन माझ्या हस्ते व विकासक श्री. विकास ऑबेरॉय यांच्या उपस्थितीत पार पडले. या सोहळ्यास माझी पत्नी सौ. मनिषाताई वायकर, विभागप्रमुख स्वप्नील टेंबवलकर, नगरसेविका वर्षा टेंबवलकर, माझी मुलगी ॲड. दीप्ती वायकर पोटनीस, मुलगी सौ. प्राजक्ता वायकर महाले, शाखाप्रमुख बाळकृष्ण जोशी, सौ. क्षमा काळसेकर, माजी नगरसेविका रेखा रामवंशी, पूजा शिंदे, जनार्दन चव्हाण, बंटी पोमेंडकर, बाबू खोत, अमर बुधकर तसेच परिसरातील सर्व महिला-पुरुष पदाधिकारी आणि शिवसैनिक मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होते. या नवीन सुविधेमुळे गोरेगाव (पूर्व) परिसरातील दूधसागर वसाहत, साईबाबा कॉम्प्लेक्स, ऑबेरॉय गार्डन सिटी, नवभारतीय सहयोग सोसायटी, गोकुळधाम परिसर, दूरदर्शन सोसायटी, यशोधाम सोसायटी, रामनगर, नित्यानंद नगर, अमृतवन कॉलनी आणि आरे कॉलनीतील सर्व प्रवाशांचा प्रवास आता अधिक सुरक्षित, सुलभ आणि सोयीस्कर होणार आहे. #RavindraWaikar #Goregaon #Metro7 #AareyMetroStation #PublicSafety — Ravindra Waikar (@RavindraWaikar) November 10, 2026

MLA Raises Issue Of Commuter Safety

In a post on X, Waikar said he had inspected the location twice with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the municipal corporation. He maintained that he had opposed opening the developer's private access route until a separate staircase for the general public was provided.

Following a joint meeting involving Waikar, P-South ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Aniruddha Kulkarni, developer Vikas Oberoi and other officials, the developer agreed to allow commuters to use the existing staircase on private property until the proposed public staircase is completed. The developer also gave a written assurance, Waikar said.

New Extended Bridge Work Launched

On Monday, November 9, at 11.30 am, Waikar inaugurated the pedestrian bridge and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new, extended bridge intended for public use, in the presence of the developer.

The facility is expected to improve access for residents of Dudhsagar Colony, Saibaba Complex, Oberoi Garden City, Navbharatiya Sahayog Society, Gokuldham, Doordarshan Society, Yashodham Society, Ramnagar, Nityanand Nagar, Amrutvan Colony and Aarey Colony.

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Waikar said the arrangement would make daily travel safer and more convenient for commuters using the Metro 7 station. The new public staircase and extended bridge are expected to provide a permanent access solution once completed.

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