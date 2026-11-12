Mumbai Metro 7: Aarey Station Commuters Get Oberoi Garden City FOB Access After 18-Month Delay Following MLA Ravindra Waikar's Intervention

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Commuters using Oberoi Garden City (Aarey) Metro Station on the Andheri–Dahisar Metro Line 7 can now access a pedestrian bridge and staircase on the Oberoi Garden City premises, following an intervention by local MLA Ravindra Waikar. The access route had remained closed to the public as the staircase descended onto the developer's private property.
According to Waikar, commuters alighting at the station in Goregaon East had been compelled to cross the road to reach nearby residential and commercial areas, putting their safety at risk.
He alleged that although the developer had constructed a pedestrian bridge connecting the metro station to its commercial building, the staircase approved for public access towards the service road near Padmawati Road and Mohan Gokhale Road had not been built for nearly 18 months.
MLA Raises Issue Of Commuter Safety
In a post on X, Waikar said he had inspected the location twice with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the municipal corporation. He maintained that he had opposed opening the developer's private access route until a separate staircase for the general public was provided.
Following a joint meeting involving Waikar, P-South ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Aniruddha Kulkarni, developer Vikas Oberoi and other officials, the developer agreed to allow commuters to use the existing staircase on private property until the proposed public staircase is completed. The developer also gave a written assurance, Waikar said.
New Extended Bridge Work Launched
On Monday, November 9, at 11.30 am, Waikar inaugurated the pedestrian bridge and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new, extended bridge intended for public use, in the presence of the developer.
The facility is expected to improve access for residents of Dudhsagar Colony, Saibaba Complex, Oberoi Garden City, Navbharatiya Sahayog Society, Gokuldham, Doordarshan Society, Yashodham Society, Ramnagar, Nityanand Nagar, Amrutvan Colony and Aarey Colony.
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Waikar said the arrangement would make daily travel safer and more convenient for commuters using the Metro 7 station. The new public staircase and extended bridge are expected to provide a permanent access solution once completed.
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