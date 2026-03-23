Mumbai Metro 3 Delay Sparks Panic, Commuters Left In Dark For 30 Minutes Without Clear Communication |

A routine journey on Mumbai’s Metro Aqua Line turned stressful for passengers after a train experienced unexpected delays between Santa Cruz and Bandra Colony stations. According to a commuter who shared the experience on social media, the train slowed down significantly before halting intermittently, causing unease among those on board.

The metro reportedly crawled into the next station after a prolonged pause, only to stop again for several minutes at Bandra Kurla Complex, further adding to commuter frustration.

So the metro stopped between Santa Cruz and Bandra colony. Crawled to the station. Then we waited some 5-7 minutes before we crawled to BKC. There we waited about 10 minutes. Rest of the journey was normal.



All the while we were informed by a robotic voice about some emergency… — the resistance unsuspended (@RoadToShiroda) March 23, 2026

Repeated Announcements, No Clarity

Throughout the journey, passengers were repeatedly informed about an “emergency” through automated announcements in multiple languages. However, the lack of specific information left many confused and anxious.

Commuters wrote that the robotic nature of the announcements, without any clear explanation of the situation, only heightened tension inside the train. With no direct communication from operational staff or the driver, passengers were left speculating about the cause of the disruption.

Staff Also Unaware

Upon reaching their destination, some passengers approached metro staff for clarification. However, they were reportedly unable to provide any concrete information about what had caused the delay.

This lack of coordination between on ground staff and operations further frustrated commuters, who expected timely updates, especially during service disruptions.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 3 At A Standstill For 20 Minutes? What Caused The Sudden Halt On Aqua Line

Around 30 Minutes Lost

The total delay was estimated to be around 30 minutes, affecting schedules for several passengers during peak travel hours. While the train resumed normal speed after the halt at BKC, the earlier disruption had already caused inconvenience.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for clearer, real time communication in Mumbai’s rapidly expanding metro network, with commuters urging authorities to prioritise transparency during emergencies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/