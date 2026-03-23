Mumbai Metro 3 At A Standstill For 20 Minutes? What Caused The Sudden Halt On Aqua Line |

Mumbai: Commuters on the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) faced disruption on Monday, March 23, after services came to a halt for nearly 20 minutes due to a technical issue, causing inconvenience during peak travel hours.

The metro remained stationary with its doors open for an extended period from 8.40 am to 8.57 am, leading to confusion inside the coach. Within a few minutes of the halt, an announcement informed commuters that the train had been stopped owing to a technical difficulty, while also apologising for the delay.

Emergency Announcement |

Sources from customer care services indicated that the disruption was allegedly caused by a technical issue in one of the metro cars near MIDC on the Aarey stretch. As both directions operate on single lines that are connected, the snag affected movement on both the sides, resulting in the entire Line 3 corridor being brought to a temporary standstill.

After remaining halted for close to 20 minutes, the doors eventually closed and the train resumed movement, albeit at a slower pace initially.

Further details regarding the exact nature of the technical fault are yet to be officially disclosed.

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