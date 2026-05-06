Mumbai Metro 3 Commuters Face Delays & Confusion After Smoke Incident At CSMIA T2 Station Briefly Disrupts Services | Representational Image

Mumbai commuters had an unexpected mid-journey surprise on Tuesday after a minor smoke incident was reported at the CSMIA T2 Metro3 station.

The situation was quickly brought under control by the on site emergency team, but not before passengers experienced a few tense and confusing moments. As a precaution, the station was briefly evacuated and trains stopped halting at the airport station for some time.

Services between Sahar Road and Aarey stations were temporarily affected, leading to delays and crowded platforms. While there was no panic, many regular office goers were seen checking their phones repeatedly, wondering whether Mumbai’s daily travel drama had added one more chapter.

Relief after services resume

Metro authorities later confirmed that all necessary safety procedures were followed immediately and the smoke incident remained minor in nature.

Operations have now returned to normal, much to the relief of passengers who were left juggling delayed schedules, missed calls and rapidly melting patience.

Some commuters joked that Mumbai locals have trained residents for every possible transport situation, from delayed trains to sudden platform changes, but a smoke evacuation at an airport Metro station was still enough to raise eyebrows.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the situation remained fully under control. Still, for tired Mumbaikars trying to get home on time, even a short disruption can feel much longer than it actually is.

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