Mumbai Airport Alert: Short Circuit In Wire Duct Sparks Minor Fire At CSMIA Terminal 1; Internet Connectivity Affected, No Impact On Operations | VIDEO

Minor fire at CSMIA Terminal 1 caused by short circuit swiftly contained with no disruption to flights | X

Mumbai, April 9: A minor fire broke out at Terminal 1 (T1) of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday evening. The fire supposedly broke out due to a short circuit but was contained in a short time, without affecting the airport’s operations.

Fire reported at domestic terminal

The fire was first reported at around 6.10 pm at the 1-B Circle area of the domestic terminal. According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd., the fire was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor of the terminal building.

Although the fire was confined to the ground floor, according to civic officials, the smoke spread across the upper floors of the terminal building, forcing passengers to be relocated.

Emergency response prevents casualties

The incident triggered a rapid response from emergency units, ensuring that no injuries were reported and operations remained largely stable. The airport’s specialised aerodrome rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) team immediately deployed to the site, which was joined shortly by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. It dispatched multiple fire tenders to assist in the dousing operations and declared it a Level-1 fire.

Impact on services and damage assessment

According to Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire broke out in a heavy wire duct of the terminal building, which affected the internet service at the airport. However, the airport authorities and the fire department confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.

“The fire was immediately brought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected,” said a spokesperson of CSMIA.

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Cooling operations and inspection underway

The area underwent a cooling-off process till late evening as the technical teams were assessing the extent of the damage to the electrical infrastructure.

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