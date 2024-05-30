Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 Ridership Speeds Past 10-Cr Mark

Mumbai News: Metro 2A, 7 Ridership Speeds Past 10-Cr Mark | FPJ

In a significant milestone, the cumulative ridership of Metro Lines 2A and 7 have sped past the 100-million mark. Informing about the achievement on social media platform X, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, Proud day for Mumbai Metropolitan

Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the total ridership of Metro lines 2A and 7 reaches 100 million. A million thanks to Mumbaikars for choosing Metro as the preferred mode of travel. My congratulations to the team. The complete operations of Lines 2A and 7 started from January, 2023, while the phase 1 of both the corridors was inaugurated on April 2, 2022.

The 18.6-km-long Line 2A extends from Dahisar to D N Nagar, with 17 stations in between. It also provides interconnectivity with Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), and Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

Similarly, the 16.5-km-long Line 7 seamlessly connects Dahisar with Andheri East. Besides providing linkages to Lines 1, 2A and 6, the corridor has proved to be of great help in decongesting the Western Express Highway.