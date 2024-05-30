Mumbai: Metro 2A & 7 Ridership Speeds Past 10-Cr Mark

In a significant milestone, the cumulative ridership of Metro Lines 2A and 7 have sped past the 100-million mark. Informing about the achievement on social media platform X, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, Proud day for Mumbai Metropolitan
Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the total ridership of Metro lines 2A and 7 reaches 100 million. A million thanks to Mumbaikars for choosing Metro as the preferred mode of travel. My congratulations to the team. The complete operations of Lines 2A and 7 started from January, 2023, while the phase 1 of both the corridors was inaugurated on April 2, 2022.
The 18.6-km-long Line 2A extends from Dahisar to D N Nagar, with 17 stations in between. It also provides interconnectivity with Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), and Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).
Similarly, the 16.5-km-long Line 7 seamlessly connects Dahisar with Andheri East. Besides providing linkages to Lines 1, 2A and 6, the corridor has proved to be of great help in decongesting the Western Express Highway.