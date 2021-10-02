Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 Line: MMRDA slaps show-cause notice to 4 contractors over delay in station facade works

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has slapped show-cause notices to the station interior work contractors of Phase 1 stretch Dhanukarwadi to Aarey of Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) which is expected to be open to the public from January 2022. Currently, dynamic trial run is being undertaken at this said stretch comprising 20km.

Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas confirmed about the show cause notices issued. He said, "J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, NCC Ltd, Godrej and Boyce manufacturing, and Capacite infraprojects Ltd have been send notices for delay in completing the interior works of the Metro stations which includes executing the external facade works."





According to the MMRDA sources the cumulative penalty amounting to more than Rs 2 crore will be recovered if they fail to complete the work within the set deadline, which is October 15 of this year. Sources further informed that over 80 per cent of the work on stations have been completed and it want the remaining work to be finished by the given deadline.



Meanwhile, a team of research designs and standards organization (RDSO) soon to begin inspection of the trail run on both these corridor as per MMRDA. Thereafter, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to issue safety certificate which will give final clearance of starting of commercial operations.



The MMRDA reportedly has decided to run these two metro Lines (2A&7) with 10 rakes of which two have already arrived. The Mumbai Metro train are indigenously manufactured driverless trains that will operate on 25 kV AC traction power and are equipped with CCTV surveillance, optical fibre in each coach for Internet, and are designed to conserve energy and switch to alternative non-conventional energy in case of a power outage. It also has a provision to carry passenger bi-cycles inside the coaches.



