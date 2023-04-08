Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 cross 2 crore ridership mark | Twitter

Mumbai: In two and a half months since its inauguration, the entire phases of Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 crossed the two crore commuter mark.

Both metro lines were opened in two phases. The first phases of both alignments were launched on April 2 2022 and the second phase was opened on January 19 this year.

The metro lines began its first phase with an average ridership of 30,500 commuters per day on 172 trips that were being operated daily. Metro 2A is between Dahisar East and Andheri West (D N Nagar), while Metro 7 operates between Dahisar East and Gundavali (Andheri East-Western Express Highway).

However, the second phase was a game changer as post-commissioning the ridership increased to more than 1.6 lakh commuters per day indicating the need for a comfortable mass rapid transit system to beat the road congestion.

MMRDA commissioner speaks on the milestone

Metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority SVR Srinivas said, “It’s indeed a significant milestone for achieving 2 crore ridership within a year. We have been constantly working towards providing commuters with state-of-the-art travel facilities and services other than also focusing on the last mile connectivity.”

A few weeks back The Free Press Journal reported about ridership between Andheri West (D N Nagar) to Kandivali West, Dahanukarwadi to Andheri West and return are the most popular.

The data showed that during the first 53 days since January 20, there has been a daily ridership of an average range of 14,000 to 15,000.