Mumbai Metro: 20 km trial run section overhead line electrification work completed

The 'made in India' metro rake manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) will be used to carry out the trial runs.



For the electrification of the overhead line Catenary Maintenance Vehicle (CMV) delivered by the Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) was useful. This vehicle is meant for periodic inspection, patrolling and maintenance of overhead equipment. When both lines will be completely operational, this CMV will be used to attend to sites where equipment has broken down (if any), and will assist with erecting and restoring damaged catenary and contact wires. The CMV comes with a lifting platform and crane with an interchange basket.



The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will operate on 25kV 50Hz AC Supply. It is an important milestone for the commencement of the proposed metro trial run. Reportedly, the Chief Electrical Inspector to government of India (CEIG) has approved OHE electrification on the trial stretch, which was a major breakthrough especially at the time of pandemic.

