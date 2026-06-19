Mumbai Metro 1 Services Halted For 17 Minutes After Man Trespasses Onto Tracks At Andheri Station | File Image

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has been booked for allegedly trespassing onto the tracks of Metro 1, which links Versova and Ghatkopar, and disrupting services for nearly 17 minutes.

The accused, Abhinandan Sule, allegedly climbed down onto the tracks at the Andheri station on June 17, forcing authorities to halt train operations as a safety measure.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 3.41pm when the station controller spotted an unauthorised person accessing the tracks from platform no 2.

He informed the security supervisor, who rushed to manage the crowd, while the controller along with a security personnel entered the track area in the man's pursuit.

After a search lasting nearly 40 minutes, the duo intercepted and detained the man at the Azad Nagar station.