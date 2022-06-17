Mumbai: Mephedrone worth Rs 4 cr seized, two held

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday seized mephedrone worth Rs four crore, arresting two accused in connection with the seizure.

According to officials, police constable Pramod Patil with the Crime Branch Unit V received a tip off on Thursday, and accordingly, a trap was laid near the Bohra Cemetery on the LBS road in Kurla.

“The team intercepted a suspect at around 1.15 p.m. He was searched and was found to be in possession of a total of 3.70 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 4.60 crore,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The suspect, Shirish Dhadke (29), a resident of Dharavi, was subsequently arrested. Owing to the large quantity of the drugs, a decision was taken by the Crime Branch to retain the investigation instead of handing it over to the local police station.

“We interrogated Dhadke and learned the identity of his accomplice. Using technical investigation and human intelligence, we traced and arrested Dilip Kharatmol (47) from Bandra on Friday,” the officer said.

Both the accused were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are now being interrogated as to the source of the drugs.