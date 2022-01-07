Mumbai: Member of BJP social media cell questioned for comparing Rashmi Thackeray to Rabri Devi

The Mumbai Cyber Police made enquiries with Jiten Gajaria of BJP Maharashtra's social media cell on Thursday after issuing him a notice to appear before them for questioning in connection to the objectionable tweets made by him against the wife of state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Gajaria had tweeted a photo of the CM's wife and described her as Marathi Rabri Devi.

According to police, Gajaria has uploaded a controversial tweet on social media wherein he has captioned a photo of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray as 'Marathi Rabri Devi'. Police said that the tweet was made in connection to the health issues of the CM implying his wife will take over his post like Rabri Devi had taken over in Bihar when her husband Lalu Prasad was forced to resign over the fodder scam.

Police said that Gajaria was let go after making enquiries but have neither given him a clean chit or made any arrests in the case. His lawyer and a secretary of BJP, Vivekanand Gupta said, “The cyber police without mentioning the reason or who is the complainant had issued him a letter to be present at the police station."

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:05 AM IST