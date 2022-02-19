Mumbai: Mega block on Harbour line on Sunday; trains to run as per schedule on mail line

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban section of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work on February 20, 2022, that is, Sunday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm will not be operational.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

There will be no Mega Block on Main Line on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section

