 Mumbai: Mega Block Between Goregaon & Kandivali Tonight, Several Trains To Be Affected; Check Full List
During the six-hour block, all UP Fast line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali & Andheri from 11.30 pm to 03.30 am. All UP & DOWN Mail/Express trains will run on the UP & DOWN Fast lines between Andheri to Borivali respectively from 11.00 to 05.30 am.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Representation | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block of 6.30 hours will be taken on the 5th line and on UP Fast line from 11 pm to 05.30 am during the intervening night of Tuesday & Wednesday, i.e. on 24th/ 25th September, 2024.

Due to this block, several suburban trains will be affected and nearly 50 will be cancelled/short-terminated during the block period. See the table below for the list of trains cancelled/short-terminated.

According to  Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all UP Fast line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali & Andheri from 11.30 pm to 03.30 am. All UP & DOWN Mail/Express trains will run on the UP & DOWN Fast lines between Andheri to Borivali respectively from 11.00 to 05.30 am. 

