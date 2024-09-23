Mumbai: Mega Block Between Goregaon & Kandivali Tonight, Several Trains To Be Affected; Check Full List

Representation | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block of 6.30 hours will be taken on the 5th line and on UP Fast line from 11 pm to 05.30 am during the intervening night of Tuesday & Wednesday, i.e. on 24th/ 25th September, 2024.

Due to this block, several suburban trains will be affected and nearly 50 will be cancelled/short-terminated during the block period. See the table below for the list of trains cancelled/short-terminated.

⚠️ Kind Attention ⚠️



WR has decided to take a block of 06:30 hrs on between Goregaon and Kandivali Stations to facilitate the construction of the 6th line on the intervening night of 23rd/24th September 2024. The following Suburban trains will be affected👇#WRUpdates @drmbct pic.twitter.com/w7TD1pceNa — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 23, 2024

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all UP Fast line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali & Andheri from 11.30 pm to 03.30 am. All UP & DOWN Mail/Express trains will run on the UP & DOWN Fast lines between Andheri to Borivali respectively from 11.00 to 05.30 am.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the western railway has said.