 Mumbai: Meenakashi Lekhi To Inaugurate 'Maharaja's Treasure' Exhibition at National Art Gallery
Mumbai: Meenakashi Lekhi To Inaugurate 'Maharaja's Treasure' Exhibition at National Art Gallery

The exhibition, hosted by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), will showcase an exceptional collection of artworks that were previously part of Air India's renowned collection.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, will inaugurate the highly anticipated exhibition titled 'Maharaja's Treasure: Select Works of Art from the famed Air India Collection.' The exhibition, hosted by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), will showcase an exceptional collection of artworks that were previously part of Air India's renowned collection.

A Remarkable Display of Masterpieces

For the first time ever, art enthusiasts and connoisseurs will have the opportunity to witness the iconic Air India Collection. The exhibition will feature artworks by esteemed Old Masters such as Salvador Dali, V.S. Gaitonde, B Prabha, M.F. Husain, G.R. Santosh, K.H. Ara, Pilloo Pochkhanwala, and Raghav Kaneria.

Celebrating Art and Heritage

The grand inauguration ceremony will take place at the NGMA on Tuesday at 5.30 p.m. The presence of art connoisseurs will add to the significance of the event, which aims to celebrate the rich artistic heritage represented by the Air India Collection.

