Mumbai: Medical Interns Stage Silent Protest At JJ Hospital Seeking Stipend Hike From ₹18,000 To ₹30,000; Threaten Statewide Strike From Nov 2 |

Mumbai: Several intern doctors associated with the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) staged a silent protest at Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Thursday, demanding that their monthly stipend be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000.

The association alleged that the Maharashtra government had failed to address its demands despite repeated representations to senior officials since 2024.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Intern doctors associated with the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) staged a protest at JJ Hospital, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 https://t.co/lELbANNcha — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

Interns Demand Stipend Hike

Speaking to reporters, ASMI general secretary Dr Raman Pawar said the association had been demanding an increase in the monthly stipend for medical interns since 2024.

“In 2024, a demand for Rs 30,000 was made, but the government took no action," Pawar was quoted as saying by IANS. "Now, after three years, we are protesting again. In August, we submitted letters to our Dean, Director, DMER Commissioner, Education Minister, Principal Secretary, Deputy CM, CM, and their Principal Secretary. We submitted request letters periodically in August and September."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: General Secretary, Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), Dr. Raman Pawar says, "This issue has been ongoing since 2024. In 2024, a demand for Rs 30,000 was made, but the government took no action. Now, after three years, we are protesting again. In August, we submitted letters to our Dean, Director, DMER Commissioner, Education Minister, Principal Secretary, Deputy CM, CM, and their Principal Secretary. We submitted request letters periodically in August and September. In September, we gave a 15 to 20-day buffer period for a response, but received none. After 20 days, on October 5th, we submitted a reconsideration letter, I have all the printouts and receiving copies with me... — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

Association Alleges Lack Of Response

Pawar said the association had given the concerned departments 15 to 20 days in September to respond to its demands, but did not get a response.

“After 20 days, on October 5th, we submitted a reconsideration letter; I have all the printouts and receiving copies with me,” he said.

He added that the protest was not restricted to Mumbai, and that medical interns across Maharashtra were participating in the agitation.

Interns Threaten Statewide Strike

Highlighting the association's demands, Pawar said several letters had been submitted to college deans and other authorities. Despite receiving assurances, no concrete action had been taken, he claimed.

He warned that the association would launch a full-fledged strike from November 2 if the government failed to address its demands by November 1.

“Currently, we are staging a silent protest. We have mentioned in our letter that if no action is taken on the matter before November 1st, we will go on a strike from November 2,” Pawar said.

He maintained that the interns had been left with no alternative but to protest, while assuring that emergency services would continue at the hospital.

'Other States Offer Higher Stipends'

Pawar also questioned the disparity in stipends paid to medical interns across different states. He argued that several other states offered higher stipends despite Maharashtra's significant contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The association is demanding that the Maharashtra government revise the stipend from the existing Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

Around 8,000 Interns May Strike

Around 8,000 medical interns across Maharashtra could participate in the proposed statewide strike if the stipend demand remains unresolved. The agitation could affect medical services at several government and private hospitals associated with medical colleges.

Hospital Services Could Be Affected

According to a Hindustan Times report, ASMI president Dr Rushikesh Sangle warned that the proposed agitation could affect services at 42 government hospitals and 28 major private hospitals attached to medical colleges across Maharashtra.

“The stir could impact services in 42 government hospitals and 28 major private hospitals attached with medical colleges across the state,” Sangle said.

Delegation To Meet Medical Education Minister

An ASMI delegation is expected to meet Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif later this week to discuss the stipend revision.

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