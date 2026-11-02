Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Wadia Hospital Repairs Rare Voice Box Defect In 6-Month-Old Without Open Neck Surgery

Doctors At Wadia Hospital Used Endoscopic Keyhole Surgery To Repair The Baby's Rare Airway Defect | File Photo

Mumbai, November 2, 2026: A six-month-old boy from Kalyan, who suffered severe pneumonia because milk was entering his lungs during feeding, has undergone a rare airway surgery at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children.

Doctors repaired the congenital defect through a minimally invasive procedure performed entirely through the mouth, helping him avoid open neck surgery and a tracheostomy.

Aarav Tiwari was brought to the hospital at around four months of age with severe pneumonia and an unusually hoarse cry. Investigations revealed a Type 3 laryngeal cleft, a rare birth defect in which an abnormal opening develops between the food pipe and the voice box.

This allowed milk to enter his windpipe during swallowing, increasing the risk of repeated lung infections and breathing difficulties.

Before surgery, doctors started feeding him through a thin tube inserted through the nose to prevent milk from entering the airway and ensure adequate nutrition.

Rare Defect Repaired Through Minimally Invasive Surgery

On October 10, a team led by Dr Balagopal Kurup, Consultant ENT Surgeon, repaired the defect through endoscopic keyhole surgery using a camera and specialised instruments inserted through the mouth.

“Laryngeal clefts are estimated to occur in around one in 10,000 to 20,000 births, although Type 3 clefts are much rarer. Traditionally, repairing such a severe defect may require an extensive operation through the neck, a tracheostomy and cartilage taken from the chest wall. In this baby’s case, we were able to repair the defect endoscopically,” said Dr Kurup.

He said the procedure was particularly challenging as the surgery was performed on the windpipe while the baby continued breathing without an endotracheal tube. It required close coordination between the ENT and paediatric anaesthesia teams. “There are very few centres in India performing this type of surgery, and this is our second such case,” he added.

Baby Resumes Feeding Without Coughing

The baby spent a day in the intensive care unit before being shifted to the ward. He resumed feeding by mouth without coughing and was discharged within a week.

Doctors have advised parents to consult a paediatric pulmonologist or ENT specialist if children develop repeated pneumonia, persistent coughing during feeds or unexplained breathing difficulties.

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Hospital Highlights Specialised Paediatric Care

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, said the case highlighted the importance of coordinated specialised care for rare conditions in children. The parents thanked the medical team, saying they were relieved to see their baby feeding without coughing and playing happily again.

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