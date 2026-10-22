Mumbai's Wadia Hospital Treating 300 Children With Heart Failure, 20 Need Urgent Transplants Amid Donor Shortage

Seventeen-year-old Tanmay Shinde underwent Wadia Hospital's first paediatric heart transplant on October 6, while approximately 20 children continue to need urgent transplants. | File Pic

Mumbai: Around 300 children with heart failure are receiving treatment at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, with approximately 20 requiring an immediate heart transplant, according to the hospital. The shortage of suitable donor hearts, compatibility issues and the need for consent from donor families remain major challenges in paediatric transplantation.

The hospital performed its first paediatric heart transplant on October 6, giving a new lease of life to 17-year-old Tanmay Shinde, a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. He received a heart from a 22-year-old brain-dead man whose family consented to organ donation.

Teenager battles genetic heart condition

Tanmay was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle enlarges and weakens, affecting its ability to pump blood. According to doctors, the condition is genetic, and Tanmay's younger brother is also affected and requires a heart transplant.

Despite intensive treatment and repeated hospital admissions, Tanmay's condition remained critical, making transplantation the best available option.

Finding suitable donor hearts remains challenging

“The case highlights the challenges of finding suitable donor hearts for children. Organ donation in India often follows road accidents or brain haemorrhage resulting in brain death. However, not every available donor heart is suitable for a child, as compatibility depends on factors such as blood group, weight and body surface area,” said Dr Biswa Panda, the paediatric cardiac surgeon who led Tanmay's transplant team.

“Finding a suitable heart for children and adolescents is especially challenging. Greater awareness of organ donation, including paediatric donation, could help more children access transplantation,” said Dr Panda.

Green corridor enables successful transplant

At 10 am on October 6, a green corridor facilitated the transportation of the donor heart over 23.9 km from Fortis Hospital in Mulund to Wadia Hospital in approximately 25 minutes, and the transplant was carried out successfully.

Following the surgery, Tanmay spent seven days in the intensive care unit before being shifted to the ward. His recovery has offered hope to his family after months of uncertainty. His father works as a bus conductor, and crowdfunding helped meet the treatment expenses. Tanmay, a Class 12 student, could not appear for his examinations due to his illness. His parents hope he will recover and resume his education.

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Twenty children need immediate transplants

“Of the 20 patients requiring an immediate heart transplant, two have been registered on the waiting list through the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) and are awaiting suitable donor hearts,” a hospital doctor said, adding that among the two patients, one is the younger brother of Tanmay.

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