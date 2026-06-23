Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Wadia Hospital Doctors Successfully Treat Rare Cervical Pregnancy, Preserve Woman's Fertility

Wadia Hospital doctors used advanced minimally invasive procedures to treat a rare cervical ectopic pregnancy while preserving future fertility | File Photo

Mumbai, June 23: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Parel successfully treated a rare and potentially life-threatening cervical ectopic pregnancy in a 28-year-old woman, while preserving her fertility and future chances of motherhood.

The woman, experiencing her first pregnancy, was diagnosed during a routine six-week ultrasound scan that revealed the embryo had implanted in the cervical canal instead of the uterus.

The condition, known as cervical ectopic pregnancy, is extremely uncommon, occurring in approximately one out of every 10,000 to 15,000 pregnancies, and carries a significant risk of severe haemorrhage.

Complex Diagnosis And Treatment

After being referred to Wadia Hospital, a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Payal Lakhani, Additional Professor and Unit Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, conducted detailed investigations, including colour Doppler sonography and serial Beta-hCG testing. The examinations confirmed a growing pregnancy with an extensive blood supply, increasing the likelihood of life-threatening bleeding.

Doctors initially administered ultrasound-guided intrasac methotrexate therapy to halt the growth of the pregnancy. However, because the pregnancy remained highly vascular, the team decided on a staged treatment strategy.

Interventional Radiologist Dr Gireesh Warswdekar then performed a minimally invasive embolisation procedure, blocking the blood vessels supplying the pregnancy and significantly reducing the risk of severe bleeding.

Following the embolisation, doctors safely removed the pregnancy tissue from the cervical canal on May 7. The patient recovered without complications and was discharged the following day.

Fertility Successfully Preserved

According to the medical team, cervical ectopic pregnancies often require emergency surgery and, in severe cases, may result in the removal of the uterus. In this case, the successful use of embolisation combined with targeted medical treatment helped avoid major surgery and preserved the woman's reproductive potential.

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Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, said the case demonstrates the importance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care and advanced medical technology in improving outcomes for high-risk pregnancies while safeguarding future fertility.

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