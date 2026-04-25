Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Shatabdi Hospital Saves 9-Year-Old From Rare Brain Clot Caused By Untreated Ear Disease

Doctors at Shatabdi Hospital successfully treat a child with a rare brain clot linked to a severe ear infection | File Photo

Mumbai, April 25: Doctors in Mumbai have successfully treated a 9-year-old girl suffering from a rare and life-threatening brain condition caused by a long-standing ear disease, underlining the importance of early medical attention.

Child admitted with worsening symptoms

The child was admitted to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) in Kandivali with complaints of headache, fever, and vomiting for a few days.

Her condition later worsened as she became drowsy and less responsive. On examination, doctors noted signs of increased pressure inside the brain along with suspected infection.

Rare condition diagnosed

Investigations confirmed infection and revealed a blood clot in the brain’s veins, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). This condition occurs when blood flow from the brain is blocked, leading to increased pressure and potentially serious complications if not treated in time.

Multidisciplinary team begins treatment

A multidisciplinary team led by ENT surgeon Dr Rajesh Yadav, along with pediatrician Dr Rajaram Welling, Dr Prajakta Joshi, and anaesthetist Dr Vijay Ranglani, promptly started treatment with antibiotics and blood thinners. The child’s condition briefly deteriorated, requiring ventilator support, but she gradually improved with intensive care.

Underlying ear condition identified

Further evaluation identified cholesteatoma, a serious ear condition in which abnormal skin growth inside the ear can damage surrounding structures and spread infection. In this case, the infection had extended to the brain, leading to the clot.

Complications and surgery

Scans also showed infection in the ear bones and a small stroke in the cerebellum. After stabilising her condition, doctors performed surgery to remove the cholesteatoma.

Recovery and follow-up

Following surgery and continued treatment, the child recovered well and was discharged in stable condition. She is currently on regular follow-up. An incidental finding of iris coloboma was noted but was unrelated to her illness.

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Doctors highlight importance of early treatment

Dr Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent, said the case highlights the need to not ignore persistent ear infections, as early treatment can prevent serious brain complications.

Doctors emphasised that timely diagnosis and coordinated care played a key role in saving the child’s life.

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