Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Performs India’s First Heart Transplant Of 2026, Saves 10-Year-Old Child

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital performs India’s first heart transplant of 2026, giving a new lease of life to a 10-year-old child | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 17: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, has successfully performed the country’s first heart transplant of 2026, saving the life of a 10-year-old child who was brought in critical condition with rapidly worsening heart failure.

Sudden diagnosis and emergency transfer

The child, who had been healthy until a few weeks earlier, suddenly developed severe symptoms and was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle weakens and loses its ability to pump blood effectively.

Genetic testing suggested a hereditary cause, which likely led to the swift deterioration. As her condition worsened, she was flown from Goa to Mumbai via air ambulance under advanced medical supervision.

Critical care and advanced support

On arrival, the child was evaluated by the paediatric cardiology team led by Dr Prashant Bobhate at the hospital’s Children’s Heart Centre. Despite intensive medical therapy, her condition deteriorated further, requiring support with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), a life-support system that temporarily replaces heart and lung function.

Due to ECMO-related complications and the need for longer-term support, she was subsequently placed on a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) as a bridge to transplant.

Doctors describe life-threatening condition

Dr Suresh Rao, Director of the Children’s Heart Centre and Consultant Paediatric and Congenital Heart Surgeon, said the situation was life-threatening from the outset.

“We had to escalate rapidly from medications to ECMO and then to an LVAD. A heart transplant was the only long-term solution, but the waiting period is always emotionally challenging for families,” he said.

Donor heart allocated

On January 6, 2026, the hospital received an organ offer through the official allocation system from a 56-year-old woman who suffered a fatal road accident. Given the limited time window and scarcity of suitable paediatric donor hearts, the transplant team carefully assessed the risks and proceeded after detailed discussions with the family.

Successful transplant surgery

A retrieval team led by Dr Hari Bipin Radhakrishnan Kattana travelled to Aurangabad to collect the donor heart, which was transported back to Mumbai using priority airlift and a green corridor to minimise ischemic time. The six-hour transplant surgery was completed successfully, with good heart function observed post-operatively.

Steady recovery post-surgery

Following the transplant, the child has shown steady recovery, has been weaned off critical life support, and has begun mobilising with rehabilitation support. Doctors say she will require lifelong follow-up and immunosuppressive therapy but is expected to regain a near-normal quality of life.

Hospital acknowledges donor family

Hospital CEO Dr Santosh Shetty thanked government authorities, transplant coordinators, and especially the donor family, calling the transplant “a powerful example of how organ donation can give a second chance at life”.

