Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Kandivali's BDBA Hospital Performs First Free Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries

BDBA Hospital successfully carried out its first free robotic knee replacement surgeries for economically weaker patients in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 25: In a major boost to advanced healthcare in the public sector, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (BDBA) Hospital in Kandivali has successfully performed its first two free robotic total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries, making cutting-edge orthopaedic treatment accessible to economically weaker patients.

Free Robotic Knee Surgeries

The landmark surgeries were led by Dr Amit Dhond, Head of the Orthopaedics Department, along with a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses and support staff. Robotic knee replacement technology enables highly precise implant placement, reduced tissue damage, faster recovery and improved long-term outcomes.

One of the beneficiaries, 52-year-old Nagamma Hirana, had been suffering from severe pain in both knees for eight years and had difficulty walking for the past five years due to advanced arthritis and severe varus deformity, which caused bow legs.

Financial constraints had prevented her from undergoing surgery earlier. She underwent a robotic total knee replacement on her right knee free of cost, with complete correction of the deformity.

Another patient, Nirmala Koli, had been living with bilateral knee arthritis for five years and faced increasing difficulty in walking for the last four years. Unable to carry out routine daily activities for the past two years due to persistent pain, she underwent a free robotic total knee replacement surgery on her left knee.

Advanced Care For Patients

While robotic knee replacement surgery typically costs around Rs 4 lakh in private hospitals, both procedures were performed completely free of charge at BDBA Hospital. The hospital credited Biorad Medisys (CUREXO) for providing the CUVIS Robotic System free of cost for the surgeries.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to continuously upgrading healthcare services and adopting advanced medical technologies to provide the highest standards of treatment to citizens, regardless of their economic background,” said Dr Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent of BDBA Hospital.

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Hospital officials said the successful surgeries mark a significant step towards establishing BDBA Hospital as a centre of excellence for advanced orthopaedic and surgical care within Mumbai’s public healthcare system, while reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services to all sections of society.

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