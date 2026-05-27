Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Joint Effort By Nair And Gleneagles Hospitals Saves 11-Month-Old Infant Through Complex Liver Transplant

Doctors from BYL Nair Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital successfully perform a life-saving liver transplant on an infant suffering from advanced liver disease | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: In a remarkable collaborative effort between BYL Nair Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital, doctors successfully saved the life of an 11-month-old baby girl suffering from advanced liver disease through a complex paediatric liver transplant, highlighting the power of teamwork, timely intervention and charitable support.

Baby Iqra was diagnosed with biliary atresia at just four months of age and progressed to advanced liver failure by the time she was 11 months old. Weighing only 5.8 kg and suffering from associated portal vein atresia, she battled recurrent episodes of cholangitis, repeated hospitalisations, severe jaundice and significant growth failure. As she had missed the ideal window for Kasai surgery, liver transplantation became her only life-saving option.

Collaborative medical effort

Under the guidance of Dr Anil Tambe, Consultant in Paediatric Hepatology and Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospital and Honorary Visiting Consultant at BYL Nair Hospital, the child underwent detailed evaluation and transplant work-up. Most of the pre-transplant investigations were carried out at Nair Hospital, while transplant committee approvals and advanced surgical planning were completed at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel.

In a remarkable act of courage and love, the child’s father stepped forward to donate a portion of his liver for the transplant.

The high-risk surgery was successfully performed at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, with multidisciplinary support from paediatric hepatologists, transplant surgeons, intensivists, anaesthetists, nurses, rehabilitation experts, transplant coordinators and social workers.

Treatment supported through charitable funding

Importantly, the entire transplant and treatment were made possible through charitable funding and support from multiple trusts, ensuring that financial constraints did not prevent the child from receiving life-saving care.

The child’s recovery was challenging, requiring prolonged intensive care and even a tracheostomy during the post-operative period. However, with persistent multidisciplinary care and the resilience of the young patient, she gradually improved.

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Infant now on path to recovery

Today, Baby Iqra is recovering well — smiling, feeding normally and moving towards a healthier future.

Doctors involved in the case emphasised the importance of early recognition of neonatal jaundice and timely referral in biliary atresia, adding that financial hardship should never become a barrier to life-saving treatment for any child.

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