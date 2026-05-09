Mother’s Day 2026: 70 Per Cent Of Pediatric Liver Transplants At Mumbai's Wadia Hospital Made Possible By Mothers

Jyoti Vijay Singh with her son Priyansh after donating a portion of her liver to save him from a rare and aggressive liver cancer | File Photo

Mumbai, May 9: Motherhood is often described as the purest form of unconditional love, but at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, several mothers have gone a step further — giving their children a second chance at life by donating a part of their own liver.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the hospital revealed that nearly 70% of its 16 paediatric liver transplants have been made possible by mothers who courageously chose to become living organ donors for their children battling life-threatening liver diseases.

Stories of sacrifice and hope emerge

Behind every transplant is a powerful story of sacrifice, resilience and hope.

One such story is that of 34-year-old Jyoti Vijay Singh from Mumbai, whose six-year-old son Priyansh Singh was diagnosed with centrally located unresectable hepatoblastoma, a rare and aggressive liver cancer commonly seen in infants and young children.

Child underwent prolonged treatment

Priyansh initially showed symptoms such as abdominal swelling, loss of appetite, weakness, fatigue and significant weight loss, which gradually began affecting his daily routine and schooling.

Following extensive investigations, doctors confirmed the diagnosis and immediately initiated treatment.

Over several months, Priyansh underwent multiple cycles of chemotherapy and repeated hospital admissions. Despite the emotional and physical toll, Jyoti remained steadfastly by his side throughout the treatment journey.

Mother donates part of liver

Doctors explained that due to the tumour’s central location in the liver, standard surgical removal was not possible, leaving liver transplantation as the only curative option.

Without hesitation, Jyoti decided to donate the left lateral lobe of her liver — approximately 250 grams — to save her son’s life.

The highly complex transplant surgery lasted nearly 12 hours and was successfully completed, giving Priyansh a renewed chance at life.

Hospital highlights role of mothers in transplants

Speaking about the hospital’s transplant programme, Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala said, “Across India, living donor liver transplantation has become a vital lifeline for children with end-stage liver disease. At Wadia Hospital, nearly 70% of our paediatric liver transplants have been possible because mothers stepped forward to donate a part of their liver to their child.”

“Every liver transplant at Wadia is not just a medical achievement; it is a story of hope, sacrifice and humanity. What moves us most deeply is the extraordinary strength shown by mothers who willingly undergo major surgery so their children may live healthy and fulfilling lives,” she added.

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Mothers celebrated as life-givers

This Mother’s Day, these mothers are being celebrated not only as caregivers, but as true life-givers whose courage and love continue to inspire countless families.

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