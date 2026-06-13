Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: JJ Hospital Doctors Save Uttar Pradesh Patient With Rare Combined Heart Valve Replacement And Bypass Surgery

J. J. Hospital's cardiac surgery team successfully performs a complex combined heart procedure that helped save a critically ill patient | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 13: A 56-year-old man from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh has been given a new lease on life after doctors at Sir J. J. Hospital successfully performed a complex cardiac surgery, replacing a damaged heart valve and removing arterial blockages in a single operation.

Vimlesh Sonkar was admitted to the hospital on March 19 in critical condition after suffering from a serious heart ailment for a prolonged period. Medical investigations revealed severe damage to one of his heart valves along with significant blockages in the coronary arteries, making immediate intervention necessary.

However, the cost of treatment posed a major challenge for the financially weak family. Following the intervention of Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, financial assistance was arranged for the patient.

Hospital Dean Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Surase and Orthopaedics Department Head Dr. Nadir Shah facilitated the required support, enabling the treatment to proceed.

The Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) team led by Dr. Akash conducted a detailed assessment before undertaking the high-risk procedure. Doctors said performing a heart valve replacement and bypass surgery simultaneously is technically demanding and requires careful planning and expertise.

The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient’s condition improved steadily during recovery. Vimlesh remained under medical supervision for 84 days before being discharged on Thursday.

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Hospital authorities said the successful outcome demonstrates the advanced medical infrastructure and specialist care available in government hospitals, allowing even economically disadvantaged patients to access life-saving treatment. Vimlesh and his family expressed gratitude to the doctors and all those who supported them during the treatment process.

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