Born at 23 weeks, Advit overcame severe infections and respiratory complications after nearly four months of neonatal care at Wadia Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: In a remarkable fight for survival, a baby boy born prematurely at 23 weeks and four days of gestation, weighing just 636 grams, has overcome multiple life-threatening complications and returned home after nearly four months of intensive treatment at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children.

The baby, Advit, was discharged on November 4, weighing 2.54 kg, after battling severe respiratory complications, multidrug-resistant Klebsiella sepsis with meningitis and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Born on July 8, 2026, he required prolonged respiratory support and specialised neonatal care to survive.

Premature Birth Led To Months Of Uncertainty

For his parents, Appasaheb Chagan Pokale (28), a laboratory technician, and Mohini Pokale (22), a homemaker from Mira Road, the premature arrival of their child turned an anticipated joyful beginning into months of uncertainty. Initially treated at another hospital, the newborn was transferred to Wadia Hospital on the sixth day of life for specialised care.

Being born at just 23 weeks meant that his lungs and other vital organs were severely underdeveloped. As antenatal steroids had not been administered before delivery, he developed severe hyaline membrane disease and bronchopulmonary dysplasia. He required invasive mechanical ventilation for around 41 days, followed by 23 days of non-invasive respiratory support.

Baby Battled Sepsis And Meningitis

Another major challenge was multidrug-resistant Klebsiella sepsis accompanied by meningitis, a serious infection affecting the bloodstream and the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Dr Suma Sundararaju, senior consultant, NICU, Wadia Hospital, said the baby required targeted antibiotic treatment and continuous monitoring to control the infection. Despite the complications, he responded to treatment and achieved full enteral feeding by the 18th day of life.

Treatment For Retinopathy Of Prematurity

The newborn subsequently developed ROP, a condition involving abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina that can threaten vision. He underwent an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection followed by laser treatment. Regular ophthalmological monitoring will continue.

At discharge, his neurosonography findings were normal, and he was breathing comfortably without oxygen support and tolerating feeds. Doctors have advised regular paediatric, developmental and eye check-ups to monitor his growth and vision.

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Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital, said the baby's recovery reflected the hospital's specialised neonatal infrastructure and multidisciplinary team's expertise in managing extremely premature newborns.

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