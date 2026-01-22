Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 32-Year-Old Man Walks Independently After Landmark Hip Surgery At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mumbai man with an intellectual disability regains independent mobility after a landmark hip replacement surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 22: A 32-year-old man with an intellectual disability, once advised to rely on a walking stick for life, is now walking independently after a landmark orthopaedic procedure in Mumbai.

A total hip replacement using the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) was successfully performed, redefining treatment possibilities for patients traditionally considered high-risk for hip replacement surgery.

The procedure was carried out at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where the patient was evaluated after suffering a fracture of the femoral neck—an injury that usually requires urgent surgical intervention.

Multiple surgeons had earlier declined to operate because of his intellectual disability, hyperactivity and inability to follow strict post-operative precautions, citing a high risk of implant dislocation. His family was advised that lifelong dependence on a walking aid was the safest option.

Minimally invasive approach

At Kokilaben Hospital, the patient was assessed by Dr Sandeep Wasnik, Consultant Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon, who recommended a total hip replacement using the Direct Anterior Approach.

This minimally invasive, muscle-sparing technique accesses the hip from the front, preserving surrounding muscles and offering greater joint stability with a lower risk of dislocation.

The surgery was completed successfully with minimal blood loss and no complications. The patient was mobilised early, discharged within 36 hours, and at a two-month follow-up was walking pain-free without support.

Second success story

The hospital also reported another notable success involving a farmer in his early 50s who underwent a simultaneous bilateral total hip replacement using the same approach.

He had lived with severe pain and disability for nearly a decade, despite continuing agricultural work as his sole source of income. Multiple consultations had ruled out bilateral surgery due to perceived risks, leading to worsening health and financial distress.

Under Dr Wasnik’s care, the patient underwent bilateral hip replacement using the Direct Anterior Approach, chosen for its faster recovery and reduced complications.

He was mobilised within hours, discharged within 24 hours, and regained independent mobility, enabling him to return to work. The hospital also provided financial support to ensure timely treatment.

“Currently used in fewer than 1 per cent of hip replacements in India, the Direct Anterior Approach is emerging as a transformative option, expanding access to safer surgery and better outcomes for high-risk and economically vulnerable patients,” said Dr Wasnik.

