Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 27-Year-Old Man Survives Knife Penetrating Skull As Emergency Surgery At Sion Hospital Saves Life

Doctors at Sion Hospital successfully remove a knife lodged in a man’s skull during a critical emergency surgery | Representative Image

Mumbai, May 4: In a rare and critical medical emergency, a 27-year-old man survived after a coconut-cutting knife penetrated his skull and entered his brain during an alleged assault.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, following which the injured man was rushed to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion.

Critical condition despite conscious state

Hospital authorities stated that the patient was fully conscious, alert, and showed no neurological deficits at the time of admission, despite the severity of the injury.

He was immediately shifted to the Trauma Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a series of urgent medical and radiological examinations were conducted.

Imaging reports revealed that the knife had entered from the left side of the skull and penetrated approximately 1.5 inches into the brain, posing a serious threat to life. Recognising the urgency, doctors decided to perform an emergency surgery.

Delicate surgery saves life

A multidisciplinary team led by neurosurgeon Dr Batuk Deyora and anaesthesiologist Dr Shweta Mambre carried out the delicate procedure. The team successfully removed the embedded knife without causing additional damage, and the surgery was declared successful.

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Patient stable and recovering

Post-surgery, the patient regained full consciousness and continues to receive treatment in the Trauma ICU. Doctors confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is showing steady signs of recovery.

Hospital officials credited the swift response and coordinated efforts of the medical team for saving the patient’s life in this life-threatening situation.

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