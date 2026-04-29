Mumbai: BMC’s Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali Provides Free Advanced Trauma Care To Poor Railway Accident Patient

Doctors at BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali successfully treat a poor railway accident patient with advanced trauma care | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: In a notable example of advanced trauma care and multidisciplinary coordination, doctors at BMC-run Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, popularly known as Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali, successfully treated a young male patient who sustained severe craniofacial injuries in a railway accident.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Gupta said the patient was admitted to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) on April 12 with a history of head injury, ear avulsion, and a significant scalp flap avulsion. The patient was in a critical condition and required immediate resuscitation and stabilisation.

Emergency treatment and stabilisation

Initial management was carried out by the Department of Surgery under Dr Rajesh More, while the ENT team led by Dr Rajesh Yadav performed primary repair of the avulsed ear. Associated thoracic trauma was simultaneously managed by Dr Tushar Valvi and his team.

Following stabilisation, the patient was referred to plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Harsh R Shah for definitive treatment of complex scalp injuries. The case posed several major challenges, including a 5x5 cm area of exposed skull bone, a heavily contaminated wound, and retracted avulsed scalp flaps.

These factors significantly increased the risk of osteomyelitis, delayed wound healing, and potentially life-threatening intracranial infection, making timely surgical intervention critical.

Successful reconstructive surgery

On April 25, reconstructive surgery was performed by Dr Shah along with assisting doctors Dr Shubham H and Dr Sanjana Dubey. The team carried out meticulous wound debridement to remove devitalised tissue, followed by thorough cleansing.

The exposed skull bone was then covered using a local scalp flap, providing well-vascularised tissue coverage. This technique not only minimised the risk of infection but also preserved natural hair growth and ensured a better cosmetic outcome.

The procedure was conducted with the support of anaesthetist Dr Shailee, reflecting strong teamwork across departments.

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Free treatment for poor patient

Dr Gupta further noted that the patient, belonging to an economically weaker section, received the entire treatment free of cost. He emphasised that the case highlights the hospital’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare and showcases the effectiveness of coordinated, multidisciplinary management in handling complex trauma cases.

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