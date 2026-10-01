Mumbai Mechanic Receives ₹31.80 Crore GST Notice, Alleges Identity Misuse To Run Company And Conduct Crore-Worthy Transactions | AI

Mumbai: A mobile repair mechanic from Cotton Green was left shocked after receiving a notice from the GST and Income Tax authorities regarding alleged dues of around ₹31.80 crore. The mechanic, Mahendra Mhapankar, subsequently approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging that his identity and documents had been misused to conduct financial transactions through a company opened in his name.

FIR Registered Against Three Accused

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kalachowki Police Station against Sanjay Tambe, his friend Subhan Qureshi and their associates under Sections 406, 420, 120(B) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The further investigation has been handed over to the EOW.

According to the Police source, Mhapankar, who resides in the Kalachowki area, runs a small mobile repair shop at Cotton Green. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked as a BMC Clean-Up Marshal, where he allegedly became acquainted with Tambe, who was also working as a Clean-Up Marshal at the time.

Documents Allegedly Used To Open Company

Mhapankar alleged that Tambe subsequently suggested that they start a business together and collected his important documents for the purpose. The documents were allegedly used to open a bank account and subsequently establish Galaxy Traders in Mhapankar's name.The GST and Income Tax notices were received via email, and the notices also came to the attention of Mhapankar’s chartered accountant (CA).

The complainant alleged that Tambe, Qureshi and their associates conspired to conduct financial transactions through Galaxy Traders without his knowledge. According to the complaint, the GST account of Galaxy Traders was linked to Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts, through which transactions involving substantial amounts were allegedly carried out.

When Mhapankar objected to the transactions, Qureshi allegedly threatened to kill him, the complaint stated. Mhapankar further alleged that financial transactions worth crores of rupees were carried out through the company opened in his name, resulting in a GST liability of ₹31,80,05,709 being raised against him. He alleged that the transactions caused financial loss to him and the government.

Following his complaint, Kalachowki Police registered the case against Tambe, Qureshi and their associates. The EOW is conducting further investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and misuse of Mhapankar's documents.

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