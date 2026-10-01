Lightning Strike Sets Tree Ablaze In Bhiwandi’s Narpoli, Disrupts Internet Services And Damages Electronic Systems |

Bhiwandi: A lightning strike Wednesday evening during a spell of strong winds and thunderstorms set a tree on fire in the Devjinagar area of Narpoli in Bhiwandi, sparking panic among residents. The incident also reportedly disrupted internet connectivity and affected routers, PCs and other computer systems in the locality.

Residents Witness Sparks And Flames From Tree

According to local residents the incident occurred amid intense lightning, thunder and gusty winds. A bolt of lightning struck a tree, following which sparks and flames suddenly began emerging from it. The sight of the burning tree alarmed people in the surrounding area, who immediately informed the fire brigade.

A BNCMC fire brigade team reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and launched firefighting operations. After considerable effort, the personnel managed to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding area. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Lightning Impact Affects Internet And Devices

Residents said the impact of the lightning strike was not limited to the tree. Internet services in the area were reportedly disrupted shortly after the incident. Several routers, PCs and other electronic and computer systems allegedly stopped working suddenly, causing inconvenience to residents as well as people dependent on internet connectivity for their daily work.

Local residents also claimed that this was not the first such incident in the area. According to them, a tree in the locality had been struck by lightning earlier as well. The recurrence has heightened concerns among residents about the safety of trees and electronic infrastructure during thunderstorms.

The incident occurred amid strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, conditions that can increase the risk of tree-related accidents and damage to electrical and electronic equipment.

Residents have expressed concern over the recurring lightning strikes and urged the authorities to assess vulnerable trees and take necessary precautionary measures in the locality, particularly during severe weather.

The immediate response by the fire brigade helped contain the situation. No loss of life or injury has been reported in connection with the incident.

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