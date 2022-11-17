Mumbai Measles Outbreak: Private doctors are reporting suspected cases to health department | CDC

Days after the civic body intensified its survey and screening of measles-affected areas, doctors in Govandi are reporting all suspected cases to the health department. Civic officials said over 50 suspected cases have been reported by private doctors after the outbreak.

Thanking local physicians, a BMC doctor said, “They are now coming forward with information. We had written to private doctors practising in slums and managers of nursing homes to inform us about suspected patients.” Meanwhile, a preliminary investigative report of deaths of three children in Govandi has revealed that they might have contracted the infection owing to malnutrition.

The probe has also revealed that local physicians weren’t able to identify the cases and therefore didn’t report them to BMC health officials. “Timely identification of symptoms and screening lead to timely diagnosis, treatment and quick recovery,” the official said, adding they will continue to meet local doctors and make them aware about the contagious infection.

Dr Umang Agrawal, consultant for infectious diseases at PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC (Mahim), said that it’s extremely important to understand the role of vaccination against these diseases. “A recent survey carried out by the BMC showed that around 20,000 children are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against measles, which is a huge number,” he said.