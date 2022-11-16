Mira Bhayandar: Measles raises ugly head in twin-city, MBMC on alert mode | Representative pic

Mira-Bhayandar: Amid the outbreak of the viral infection in nearby Mumbai, measles has now raised its ugly head in the twin-city. According to information received from the health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), three children have been diagnosed with the infection.

The condition of the children aged 8 to 9 years is stable and they are being treated at their homes. Sensing the seriousness of the isse, additional municipal commissioner-Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte held an emergency meeting comprising doctors and other medical staff to review the situation at the civic headquarters in Bhayandar on Wednesday.

Door-to-door check

“Our entire health machinery is on alert mode. Health workers are going door-to-door to check symptoms and take necessary steps including blood-urine sample collection for examination- if they come across any suspected case of measles. Private doctors, clinics and hospitals have also been issued advisories.” said Dr. Panpatte. Meanwhile the MBMC has also ramped up its measles-rubella (MR) vaccine administration mechanism to immunise the children. Municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole has also urged parents to get their children immunised if they have missed their scheduled MR-1 and MR-2 jabs on priority.

